Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $35.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 1,130,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

