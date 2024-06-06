Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

NYSE:CXM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 7,197,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sprinklr by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

