Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Acquires $50,928.93 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $50,928.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 170,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,946.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Andrew Kenner purchased 7,178 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $158,418.46.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $111,150.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Kenner purchased 4,230 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,736.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

