Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01. 282,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 773,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

