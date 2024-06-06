WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,505.59 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $30,505.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00120663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00014945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008435 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 746.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001402 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

