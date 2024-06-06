William Blair Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
