Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $539,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $168.23. 2,604,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

