WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.54

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.52, with a volume of 9136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,801,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 573,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 405,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

