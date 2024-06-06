Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $153.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $174.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

