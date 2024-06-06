Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 3.2%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.47. 203,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,516,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

