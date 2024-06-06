Workday (WDAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2024 – Workday had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $316.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $338.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $293.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $305.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $330.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.46. 2,558,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,067. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 7.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

