X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 107,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

X-Terra Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

