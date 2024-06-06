X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.88. 95,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,278% from the average session volume of 6,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.
X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.
About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF
The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.
