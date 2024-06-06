XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 1,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

XOMA Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

