Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.64. 75,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 769,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 14.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

