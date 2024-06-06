Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 149,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 49,017 shares.The stock last traded at $33.50 and had previously closed at $33.46.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

