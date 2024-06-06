Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,722 shares of company stock worth $774,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

