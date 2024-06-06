ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Shares of NYSE ZK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 190,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,208. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.