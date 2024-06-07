109,050 Shares in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. SP Plus makes up approximately 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,204,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,311.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 209,572 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $7,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 594,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SP

SP Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.