1,346,910 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Purchased by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,346,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,000. Fluence Energy makes up about 3.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Fluence Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

FLNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,065. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

