13,598 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.23. 307,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,149. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

