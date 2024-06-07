158,142 Shares in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,498,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,175,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,050,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $925.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OBK. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

