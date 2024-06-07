1,588 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. 36,216,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,002,961. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a PE ratio of 247.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

