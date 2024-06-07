1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 189,193 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 12,554.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $959.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.