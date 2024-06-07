1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 904 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,251,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

