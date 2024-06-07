1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103,497 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

ARCC stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

