1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

