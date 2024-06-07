1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 943.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,935 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $8,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

