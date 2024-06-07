1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,476 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 324,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

