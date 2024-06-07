1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.63% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $618,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PIO opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.