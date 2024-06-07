1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TM opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $283.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

