1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS QUAL opened at $168.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

