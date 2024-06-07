248,342 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 248,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.9% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,572 shares of company stock worth $3,710,877. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

CORT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,521. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

