36,645 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 99,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 235,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,852. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

