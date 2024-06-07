477,067 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,657,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 4.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,153. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

