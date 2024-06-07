8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $3.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.57. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

