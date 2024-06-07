AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 730,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,206,000 after buying an additional 385,609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.85. 1,036,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,065. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $299.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

