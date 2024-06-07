AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $108,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,847. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

