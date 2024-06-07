Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $29.88

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $28.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 234,308 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

