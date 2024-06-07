ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ABM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM Industries Company Profile

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

