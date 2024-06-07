ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.
ABM Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:ABM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABM Industries
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GameStop Stock is Heading Back to the $10 Level Soon: Take 2
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 Bargain Stocks to Watch Near Their 52-Week Low Prices
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bargain Alert: MongoDB Stock Upside Potential Just Exploded
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.