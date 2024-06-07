ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

ABM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

