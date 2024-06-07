ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ABM Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
ABM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
ABM Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.
Insider Activity at ABM Industries
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ABM Industries
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.