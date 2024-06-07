Acala Token Price Reaches $0.11 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $111.43 million and $5.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10604288 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,666,750.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

