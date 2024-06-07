Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $9.58. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 3,959 shares traded.

Acorn Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

