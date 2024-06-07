Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $66.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $65.68 on Friday. Acushnet has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

