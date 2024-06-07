Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $66.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
NYSE GOLF opened at $65.68 on Friday. Acushnet has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
