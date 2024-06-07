Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $7,673,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 64,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Acushnet by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Acushnet by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOLF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

