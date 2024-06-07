AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 306,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,053,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $693,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

