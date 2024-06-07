Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 5.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 197,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,590,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The stock has a market cap of $561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

