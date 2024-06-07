Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 702034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.1682 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
