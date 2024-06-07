Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.98

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 702034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.1682 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.