AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 254,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 755,793 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $85.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.