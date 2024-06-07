AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Buys 124,500 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,480.00.

On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00.

TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,931. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$530.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

